REET Admit Card 2022: RBSE To Release Hall Tickets At reetbser2022.in Today; Here's How To Download

The admit card for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers or REET 2022 is expected to be released by the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) today (July 14). The admit cards will be released on the official website. Once released, students can check and download the results from the official website -- reetbser2022.in

REET 2022 is scheduled for July 23 and 24, 2022. Students should note that in order to download their admit cards, they need to have login credentials. The education body will conduct the exams in two shifts -- the first one from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Apart from that, the REET 2022 exam consists of two levels. While people who will clear level 1 are eligible to apply for teaching positions for students of classes 1-5, the others who qualify the level 2 will be eligible to teach students who are in classes 6 to 8.

If you also registered for the exam and want to download your admit card (once released), then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

How to download the REET 2022 admit card.

Step 1: Go to the official page -- reetbser2022.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads ' REET admit card' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter the details as asked.

Step 4: Once the candidate login through the portal, their admit card will appear on their screen.

Download and save the admit card for future use.

Meanwhile, candidates who have applied for both levels have to appear for both exams. Candidates should also note that the REET exam will objective-type questions for 150 marks divided into 4 sections.

Candidates are advised to keep a close tab on the official website of the education board for more information regarding admit cards and examinations.