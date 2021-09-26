New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: In order to curb any unfair means during the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET 2021), the Rajasthan government on Sunday snapped the mobile internet services in 16 districts across the state. The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is conducting REET 2021 today to shortlist teachers for government schools.



The step was taken in order to avoid cheating during the examination. The services will remain shut from 6 am to 6 pm across the 16 districts. The districts where internet services are snapped are Jaipur, Udaipur, Bhilwara, Alwar, Bikaner, Dausa, Chittorgarh, Barmer, Tonk, Ajmer, Nagaur, Sawai Madhopur, Kota, Bundi, Jhalawar, and Sikar.



The collectors of these districts have got the full authority to decide on whether they want to extend or shorten the blackout period. A total of 16 lakhs students are appearing for the REET -2021 for 31,000 posts in government schools. This exam is one of the biggest exams in terms of the number of candidates who are attempting the paper.



With the huge number of students appearing for the exam, the Rajasthan government has made detailed arrangements for travel and security purposes, ensuring that all the Covid -19 protocols are followed properly. The state government has announced free travel for REET candidates in private as well as roadways buses.



"All preparations for the exam have been completed and we will ensure there is no use of unfair means," the board's chairman DP Jaroli said, PTI reported. He also added that candidates who have submitted their applications multiple times have been identified.



Apart from that, the North Western Railways of the Indian Railways is also running on 26 special trains to cover all the important stations from September 25 to 26 so that every REET candidate reaches their exam destinations and back home.



Meanwhile, on Saturday night a huge crowd of students gathered at bus stands in all 33 districts of Rajasthan to depart for their respective examination centres. The Ajmer-based Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is responsible for conducting the REET entrance test at 3,993 exam centres.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen