New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2021, is scheduled to be held on Sunday, September 26. Ahead of the exam, the Rajasthan government has released an important notice, keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Also, to prevent cases of cheating, Minister of School Education Govind Singh Dotasra has released new and strict measures. These measures are specially for government employees.

REET 2021: Important Notice

- Taking to his Twitter handle, Dotsra announced that if any government employee candidate is caught cheating, will lose his/her job. Also, any private institution found involved in any kind of malpractice, such as leaking the question paper or dummy candidates, etc, would lose its recognition.

- On the day of REET 2021, the state government will provide a free travel facility to all the candidates appearing for the exam.

- CCTV cameras will be installed at all centres

- Face masks, sanitisers, etc, will be provided to candidates at the centre

- Candidates will not be allowed to carry mobile phones inside the examination centres

- 11 special trains for the candidates will run on September 26

- Additional police force will be appointed near the examination centres to maintain traffic.

This year, over 16 lakh candidates will appear for the REET 2021. Owing to the COVID-19 protocols, that is, social distancing, 4,153 exam centres have been set up across the state. Also, the exam will be computer-based, and women and differently-abled candidates will be allotted centres nearby.

This year, the exam is being held to recruit 31,000 Grade 3 teachers in various government-aided schools across Rajasthan.

Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website of REET or Jagran English for the latest updates on the REET 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv