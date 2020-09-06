The Centre issued a clarification stating the move does not affect or curtail recruitment for government jobs

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid row over a circular issued department of Expenditure’s on curbing of the official spending due to COVID-19 crisis, the Centre issued a clarification stating the move does not affect or curtail recruitment for government jobs.

"here is no restriction or ban on filling up of posts in the Government of India. Normal recruitments through government agencies like Staff Selection Commission, UPSC, Railway Recruitment Board, etc will continue as usual without any curbs," the Ministry of Finance clarified in its statement on Saturday (September 5).

It also stated that the Department of Expenditure circular dated 04 September 2020 deals with the internal procedure for the creation of posts and doesn't in any way affect or curtail recruitment.

CLARIFICATION:

There is no restriction or ban on filling up of posts in Govt of India . Normal recruitments through govt agencies like Staff Selection Commission, UPSC, Rlwy Recruitment Board, etc will continue as usual without any curbs. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/paQfrNzVo5 Also Read Delhi schools to remain closed till September 30, students of Class 9-12.. — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) September 5, 2020

In the circular, dated September 4, the Department of Expenditure, which comes under the Ministry of Finance said, "In the context of the present fiscal situation and the consequent pressure on government resources there is a need for further economy and rationalisation of non-priority expenditure, while protecting and preserving priority expenditure.”

To this effect, the department said there would be a ban on creating new posts, except with specific approval.

There would be a “ban on creation of new posts in ministries/departments, attached offices, subordinate offices etc without the permission” of the Department of Expenditure, it said.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had slammed the government over the circular.

"The Modi government's thinking is minimum government, maximum privatisation. Covid is just an excuse, the government's plan is to free government offices of all permanent staff, steal the youth's future and propel his own friends forward," Mr Gandhi said in a Hindi tweet, sharing a news report.





Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha