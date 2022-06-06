New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) is all set to announce Board Class 12 Arts, and Varishtha Upadhyay results 2022 today (June 6). The BSER administrator LN Mantri will announce the results at 12:15 PM today. Students who appeared in the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education board. Once the results are released students can check and download them from the official website of the board -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The information regarding the declaration of results was given by Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla. Taking to Twitter, the minister wrote, "The Rajasthan Board (RBSE) Class 12 Arts result 2022 will be announced on Monday, June 6. The BSER 12th Arts result 2022 will be declared at 12:15 PM"

Back on June 1, the Rajasthan board declared the Class 12 Science, Commerce result 2022. The pass percentage in Commerce was 97.53 per cent, Science- 96.53 per cent.

If you have also appeared in the exam and want to download the results, then here's how you can do it by following this simple step-wise guide.

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022: How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Now, students need to click on that link that reads 'RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result' -- click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to fill in the necessary details as asked -- Click on submit

Step 4: The RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 will be displayed on your screen

NOTE: Take a printout for further references

Talking about numbers, then a total of 6.52 lakh students appeared in the RBSE Class 12 Arts exam conducted from March 24 to April 26, 2022.

Further, students are advised to keep a close check on the official website regarding the result declaration.

