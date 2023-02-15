RBSE Rajasthan Board Admit Card 2023: Class 12 Practical Exam Admit Card Released At rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; Here’s How To Check

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on Wednesday released the practical exam admit card for class 12. The board exam will begin from March 9. Candidates can download the practical exam admit card at– rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the class 12 board examination will be held from March 9 to April 12, 2023. The time duration will be from 8.30 am to 11.45 am. The practical admit cards are released for students who have registered via private schools. Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for the latest updates.

The RBSE class 10 board exam will be conducted from March 16, 2023, onwards and end on April 11, 2023. While class 12 exam 2023 will commence from March 9, 2023, and conclude on April 12, 2023. Candidates can check the class 10, and 12 date sheets on the official website.

RBSE Practical Exam 2023 Class 12 Admit Card: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link “Private Student Practical Exam.2023 Admit Card”.

Step 3: Now Select your district, enter your name and your father name.

Step 4: Click on submit and the admit card will appear on the screen.

Note: Download the admit card and keep a print out for future reference.