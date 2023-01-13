RBSE Date Sheet 2023: Class 10, 12 Board Exam Schedule Released At rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; Check Details

Updated: Fri, 13 Jan 2023 09:10 AM IST
The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) on Friday released the exam date sheet for classes 10 and 12 board exams. The class 12 exam will be conducted from March 9. While class 10 board exam will be held from March 16, 2023. Candidates can check their date sheet at– rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
According to the schedule, the Class 10 exam will be conducted from March 16 to April 11, 2023. While the Class 12 exam will be conducted from March 9 to April 12. The exam will commence from 8:30 am for both exams.
RBSE Date Sheet 2023: Class 10
16 March– English
21 March– Hindi
25 March– social science
29 March– Science
3 April– Math
8 April– Regional Language
RBSE Board Date Sheet 2023: Here’s How To Check
Step 1: Go to the official website– rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Step 2: click on the link Rajasthan Board Exams 2023 Date Sheet on the home page
Step 3: Now, a new page and the date sheet will be displayed.
Step 4: Candidates can check and download the date sheet.