New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE Ajmer would be announcing the class 12 results 2022 soon. Students who appeared for class 12 exams from Arts, Commerce, and Science are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. As per media reports, the education body is likely to announce the results by this month. Once the results are out, students can check and download the results from -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE Class 12 Result 2022 date

As per media reports, students can expect their RBSE 12th Result 2022 by May 23. However, the education board is yet to announce an official date regarding the result declaration. Apart from that, it is also expected that the education board will announce Arts, Commerce, and Science results together this year.

Students are advised to check the official website of the education board on a frequent basis as the result date and other information regarding results will be released on the website.

If you have also appeared for the exam and want to check your results, then here's how you can do it by following this step-wise guide.

RBSE Class 12 Results 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link that reads 'class 12 board results' -- click on that

Step 3: Now, candidates have to enter their registration number and other required information

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Take a printout of the results and save it for future reference.

Students should note that in order to pass the exam, they should at least score 33 per cent, then only the exam will be considered a pass.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen