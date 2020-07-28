Toppers List RBSE 10th Results 2020: Ending wait of nearly 11 lakh students, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on Tuesday declared the class 10th board exams results 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Ending wait of nearly 11 lakh students, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on Tuesday declared the class 10th board exams results 2020. The results were declared on the official website of RBSE at rajresults.nic.in. The students can also check their results at Jagran Josh.

This year, 11,79,830 students appeared in the RBSE Class 10 board examination. Of the total 11,79,830 students appeared, around 9,29,045 students (80.63 per cent) cleared the class 10th board exams. The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has decided not to declare the class 10th board results merit list this year.

As per the details shared by Board officials the overall pass percentage among girl students is reported at 81.41% as compared to the success ratio among the boys, which stands at 80.63%.

The RBSE Class 10th board exams were scheduled from March 14 to March 27, however, the board postponed some exams due to the coronavirus-mandated lockdown in the country. The remaining papers were then conducted later from June 27 to June 30.

Last year, a total of 10.88 lakh students have appeared for the RBSE class 10th board exams. A total of 79.85 per cent of total students cleared the class 10th board exams. In 2019, girls had outperformed boys. The pass percentage of girls was 80.35% and the pass percentage of boys was 79.45%.

Hitesh Kumar Sharma secured the first position in class 10th board exams in 2019. He scored 596 out of 600 marks and scored 99.33 per cent marks, while Kaushal Kumar secured the second rank with 99.17 per cent marks.

Here’s the toppers list of class 10th board exams 2019:

Hitesh Kumar Sharma – 99.33%

Kaushal Kumar – 99.17%

Sheela Jat – 99.17%

Komal – 98.83%

Kaustubh Agrawal – 98.50%

Shaheen Afroz – 98.50%

Abhijeet Tailor – 98.5%

Manjeet Poonia – 98.5%

Komal Sharma – 98.5%

Posted By: Talib Khan