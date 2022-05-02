Jaipur | Jagran Education Desk: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is expected to declare the results for classes 10th and 12th for the year 2022 soon. The results can be declared by May 10, according to sources as reported by a Dainik Jagran report. Students are advised to keep a tap on the official website of the board to check the results. Visit our website for the latest updates on the release of results.

Once, the RBSE Board Result 2022 for classes 10th and 12th are released, students will be able to check the scorecard in online mode on the official website. For that students need to visit - rajeduboard.Rajasthan.gov.in. It must be noted that the schools have sent in the grades of students to the board, and the scores have been updated up to this point. Therefore, the results can be out at any time on the given official website. The board has already released the RBSE Board Result 2022 Evaluation Criteria. Students can check the weightage based on which the results will be out on the official website as well.

Here's how you can check the RBSE Class 10th, 12th Results 2022: Step-by-step guide

Step 1- First visit the official website of the Rajasthan Board at - rajresults.nic.in

Step 2- Then on the home page of the website, click on the link that reads 'RBSE results for 2022' as per your class.

Step 3- After that, you will be asked to enter the roll number and fill in the captcha code in the given space.

Step 4- After filling in the asked credentials, click the “Submit” button.

Step 5- Once you do that, your class 10th and 12th RBSE Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6- Download and take a printout of the result for future references.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha