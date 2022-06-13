New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) is all set to announce class 10th results today (June 13). The education board prior informed the date and time of the result declaration. Students who appeared in the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results are declared students can check and download their results from the official website of the education board -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

The results will be announced at 4 PM today. Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla will announce the matric results. Meanwhile, more than 10 lakh students are waiting for their class 10 results to be declared. The education board conducted the exams between March 31 and April 26 in 6,068 exam centres across the state.

Apart from the official website, students will also be able to access the results via SMS. If you have also appeared for the exam and want to check your results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

Rajasthan Class 10 Result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link that reads 'RBSE Class 10th Result 2022' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their roll number and other details as asked -- Once done click on submit.

Step 4: The RBSE Class 10th Result 2022 will be displayed in front of you.

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the results for future use.

In order to check results through SMS, students need to open their message box, type RESULT (space) RAJ10 (space) roll number, and send it to 56263.

Back in 2021, the education board released the results on July 30. The overall pass percentage in the Class 10 exam was 99.56 per cent. Due to the rising cases of Covid-19 last, the board had to cancel Class 10 exams. The RBSE Class 10 result last year was based on the results of exams held in Class 8 and Class 9, and Class 10.

Now, students are advised to keep a close check on the official website. Once the results are released, students can check and download them from RBSE's website.

