Jaipur | Jagran Education Desk: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Class 10 and 12 board exams 2022 have been postponed. The board exams for these students will now be conducted from March 24. As per media reports, RBSE spokesperson Rajendra Gupta has said that exams have been postponed and final RBSE Board exam date sheet 2022 will be released soon.

The revised Rajasthan board 10th, 12th exam dates will be released on the official website. Students can download the RBSE date sheet 2022 from the official website, once available.

Earlier the Rajasthan Board examinations were to be conducted from March 3, 2022 as per the pre-determined schedule by RBSE. The practical exams were to be conducted from January 17, 2022. However, Rajasthan Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla informed in the assembly that the exams were postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 sitaution.

“In the present situation, more important than conducting practical examinations is to protect children from corona infection. After a proper review of the circumstances, a decision would be taken regarding the conduct of practical examinations for the training of children,” State education minister BD Kalla had said regarding the cancellation of practical exams.

"Due to the increasing corona infection, 25 districts in the state have come under the Red Zone. In view of these circumstances and on the advice of experts, this decision has been taken," he added.

Meanwhile, more than 6000 examination centers have been set by the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan for this year's 10th and 12th examinations. The RBSE board examinations for the academic year 2021-22 will be undertaken by a total of more than 20 lakh students of class 10th and 12th.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha