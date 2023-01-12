RBSE Board Date Sheet 2023: Class 10, 12 Board Exam Schedule Likely To Be Released Soon; Check Details

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) will release the date sheet for classes 10 and 12 soon. According to media reports, the board is expected to release the RBSE date sheet 2023 for classes 10 and 12 this week. Once released, students can check the exam date sheet at– rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Students who will appear in board exams 2023 are advised to visit the official website of RBSE and the Twitter account of School Education Minister B D Kalla as they can make announcements for the board exams 2023.

In the 2022 academic session around 20 lakh students appeared for class 10, and 12 examinations in the Rajasthan board. Class 10 exams were conducted from March 31 to April 26 from 8: 30 am to 11: 45 pm. Class 12 board exams were held from March 24 to April 26, 2022.

Recently, CBSE Board, UP Board, Bihar Board, and Haryana Board along with other state boards released the exam date sheet for the classes 10 and 12 board exams 2023, So, it is anticipated that the board will soon issue the notification for the board exams 2023 date sheet.

RBSE Board Date Sheet 2023: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: click on the link Rajasthan Board Exams 2023 Date Sheet on the home page

Step 3: Now, a new page and the date sheet will be displayed.

Step 4: Candidates can check and download the date sheet.