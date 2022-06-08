New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE will release the Rajasthan Board Class 5th and 8th results on June 8th. On Tuesday, the Rajasthan Education minister announced the same and revealed that Class 5th 8th results would be released on June 8, 2022, at 11 am. Once released, Students can check the RBSE Class 5th and 8th results on the official website of the Rajasthan Board-- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Rajasthan Education Minister, Dr BD Kalla wrote, “The examination results of 12.63 lakh candidates of class-8 and 14.53 lakh candidates of class-5 will be declared digitally on June 8, 2022, at 11.00 am. My best wishes and blessings to all the students."

Here are steps to download Rajasthan Board Class 5th and 8th Results 2022:

Step1: Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Board---rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step2: On the website, check and click the result link your respective class

Step3: Enter the required details, as asked

Step4: Submit the same and your Rajasthan Board Class 8th or 5th results will be displayed

Step5: Check and Download the RBSE Class 5th and 8th Results for future use.

Nearly 27 lakh students appeared for the RBSE 5th and 8th Board Exams- 12.63 lakh students for their RBSE 8th Result 2022 and 14.53 lakh students for their RBSE 5th Result 2022

Meanwhile, every year Rajasthan Board Ajmer conducts the Class 5 and 8 examinations to check the learning outcomes. The examination are conducted by the board in a single paper format.

Readers should also know that, earlier, RBSE Class 12 Results 2022 have been declared for all streams while RBSE Class 10 Results 2022 are expected to be released next. For more details and the latest details on the same students are advised to keep a regular check on the official website of Rajasthan Baord.

Posted By: Ashita Singh