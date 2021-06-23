The RBSE class 10th and 12th evaluation criteria will be released on the official website of the state Board at https://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/ . The link for the same will be available on the homepage.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to release evaluation criteria for classes 10 and 12 any time soon today. As per the report by Jagran Josh the Ajmer office of the Board has hinted that the evaluation criteria have been finalized and sent for approval to the state government. Once Education Minister Govind Singh Dotsara approves it, the tabulation policy will be released on the official website of the board. On the basis of the evaluation criteria, the Rajasthan Board will prepare the results of classes 10 and 12 for the year 2021.

How to check the marking criteria?

The RBSE class 10th and 12th evaluation criteria will be released on the official website of the state Board at https://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/ . The link for the same will be available on the homepage.

What to expect from the RBSE class 10, 12 tabulation policy 2021?

The evaluation criteria prepared by the Rajasthan Board are said to be similar to the CBSE Board. Reports indicate that the Secondary and Senior Secondary classes will be accessed based on the internal assessment formula. This means that students will be evaluated on the basis of their performance in the previous three classes.

Class 10 students will be assessed based on marks obtained in Class 8, Class 9, and Class 10 internal examinations. While results for class 12 students will be prepared based on Class 10, Class 11, and Class 12 internal examinations. However, the ratio in which marks will be considered from each year is yet to be announced.

The State Education Department had appointed a 12-member marking committee to finalize the RBSE 10th and 12th Evaluation Criteria 2021. Based on this, Rajasthan Board will announce the results in July/August, as per the Jagran Josh report.

Unsatisfied students can re-appear

In case if a student is not satisfied with his/her result they will get a chance to reappear for the examination. However, only when the situation is conducive. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Rajasthan Board had cancelled its RBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Exams scheduled on June 3.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan