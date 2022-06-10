Jaipur | Jagran Education Desk: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will not release the class 10 board exam results on Friday, said state Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla, giving a hint that it might be announced soon.

"The Class 10 result 2022 is likely to be announced before Monday, students can expect their 10th result on Saturday, June 11," said the state Education Minister, as quoted by NDTV.

Earlier, the result was expected to be released on June 10. Although the results have been delayed, they are expected to be declared soon and an official statement regarding the date and time of the announcement will be made by the authorities soon.

Students can check and download the results using their roll number and registration number from the official website of the Rajasthan board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov

Here’s How To Check Rajasthan Board 10 Result:

Step 1: Open the official website of RBSE -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link on the homepage that reads, 'RBSE 10th Result 2022'

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: The RBSE 10 Result 2022 result will be displayed on the screen

The students need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks to get pass in the exam.

Earlier, the Rajasthan Board declared the class 12 result for all streams, class 8 result and class 5 result. The 10th result 2022 is the last leg of the results for BSER Ajmer to wrap up the year for 2022.

The Rajasthan board conducted the class 10 exams between March 31 and April 26 in 6,068 exam centres across the state. A total of 10,91,088 students had appeared for the class 10 exams this year.

Last year, the result of Rajasthan board was declared on July 30 and the overall pass percentage in the exam was 99.56 per cent.

Posted By: Anushka Vats