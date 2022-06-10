New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE), is all set to announce the board class 10 exam results on June 13. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results are announced, students can check and download the results from the official website of the education board -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in,

Sources from the education board confirmed to Careers360, that the result will be declared on Monday at 2 PM. "Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla will announce the Class 10 result 2022 on June 13. The Class 10 result will be announced around 2 PM," as per sources.

Meanwhile, talking about numbers, then a total of ten lakh students are waiting for the class 10 board exam results. The education board conducted the class 10 exams from March 31 to April 26. Once announced, the students can check the Class 10 result on the official websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

If you also appeared for the exam and want to check and download the results, then here's how you can do it by following these steps.

RBSE 10th Result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website --

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, candidates will find the link that reads 'RBSE 10th Result 2022' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, candidates need to enter the information as asked -- Once done, now click on submit

Step 4: The RBSE 10th Result 2022 will be displayed in front of you

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the result for future use.

In order to pass the exam, students need to score a minimum of 33 per cent in each subject. The Rajasthan Board (RBSE) Class 12 Science, Commerce, Arts, and Varishtha Upadhyay exam results were earlier announced.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen