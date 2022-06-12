Jaipur | Jagran Education Desk: The Rajasthan Board has announced the results date for class 10th exams. According to the board, the BSER Board Class 10th Results will be declared on Monday, June 13th. “Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla will announce the RBSE Class 10 result 2022 on June 13 at 2:00 PM,” sources were quoted as saying by Careers360.

Once released, the BSER 10th result will be available on the official websites -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Students who appeared for the exams can access the RBSE 2022 Class 10 results by entering their roll number and date of birth.

Students must also know that apart from the official website, the RBSE 10th 2022 results will also be available on private websites such as indiaresults.com, examresults.net.

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan conducted the RBSE Class 10 exams 2022 between March 31 and April 26 in 6,068 exam centres across the state. As many as 10.91 (10,91,088) lakh students appeared for the RBSE 10th exams.

Here's How to Check RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022:

Step1: Visit the official websites-- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

Step2: On the homepage, click on the "RBSE 10th result" link

Step3: Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step4: Your RBSE 10th result will be displayed on the screen

Step5: Download the results and take a printout for future reference.

Last year, the Rajasthan Board Class 10th result was announced on July 30. The overall pass percentage in Class 10 RBSE exam was recorded at 99.56 per cent. For more updates and the latest information students are advised to keep a regular check on the official website of Rajasthan Board or on this website.

Posted By: Ashita Singh