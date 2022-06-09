New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Board of Secondary Education, BSER Ajmer, is expected to announce RBSE 10th Result 2022 tomorrow (June 10). As per the media report, sources close to the education stated that the education board will release the results on June 10. Students who appeared in the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website, and once the results are out, students can check and download the results from the official website -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

However, the education board is yet to announce an official date and time regarding the result declaration. Based on the announcements for the RBSE 12th Result, RBSE 8th Result, and RBSE 5th Result 2022, the state Education Minister, BD Kalla is expected to announce RBSE 10th Result 2022 date, and time.

If the education board did not declare the results tomorrow, then it is expected that the results will be announced by next week at the latest. An official confirmation from RBSE Officials or the BD Kalla is expected at around 11 AM today (June 09).

Once the results are released, students can check and download the results from the official website of the education board -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

In order to check the results, students must have their use their exam roll number and date of birth to log in.

If you have also appeared for the exam and want to download your results (once out) then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

RBSE 10th Result 2022 -- How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link that reads 'RBSE 10th Result 2022' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students have to enter the details as asked -- Once done, click on submit



Step 4: The RBSE 10th Result 2022 will be displayed on your screens.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen