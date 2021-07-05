RBSE, will declare the class 10 state board exam result by July 17. On the other hand, the class 12 board exam result will be declared by July 31.

Jaipur | Jagran Education Desk: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, which is also known as RBSE, will declare the class 10 state board exam result by July 17. On the other hand, the class 12 board exam result will be declared by July 31. The class 10 and 12 results will be available at the official website of the Rajasthan Board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The class 10 and 12 board exams were cancelled in Rajasthan following the deadly spike in COVID-19 cases in India. Later, Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra had declared that the results would be declared based as per a marking scheme based on internal assessment.

For class 10, the Rajasthan Board would calculate the result on candidates' performance in class 8, class 9 and class 10. As per the formula, class 8 and 9 marks carry a weightage of 45 per cent each. On the other hand, the internal assessment for class 10 marks carries a weightage of 10 per cent.

The Rajasthan Board, however, has said that candidates who are not satisfied with their marks can appear for the optional offline exams. This optional exam will be held once the situation of the covid crisis gets better.

As per numbers, 21 lakh students are waiting for the declaration class 10 and 12 results. Among which 12 lakh students had registered for class 10th Rajasthan Board Exams, on the other hand, 9 lakh students had enrolled for class 12th board exams.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen