The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan declared the results for the supplementary exams of senior secondary classes 2020 before the end of this week. Here's how you can check the result.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on Tuesday declared the results for the compartment exams 2020 of the senior secondary classes (10th and 12th) on its official website. Students who have appeared for the exam can see their results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Alternatively, students can also easily access their RBSE Senior Secondary Supplementary Exam results 2020 on jagranjosh.com. Read on to know how to check the result for the RBSE Senior Secondary Supplementary Exam 2020 online.

How to check result:

Step-1: Students must have to visit the official website of RBSE i.e, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step-2: Click on the result portal in the update section of the homepage

Step-3: Click on 'Class 10th or 12th (according to your respective class and subject).

Step-4: Students will be redirected to the result page

Step-5: Key in the details to sign in.

Step 6: The user will have to enter all details carefully.

Step-7: Enter the roll/enrolment number.

Step-8: Key in the password and enter the security pin.

Step-9: Click on the ‘Result’ button

Step-10: Students can check their results and saved it for future use.

This year, the supplementary examination for class 10th and 12th was conducted by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education from 3 September to 12 September. According to a notice issued by the board, around 87 students had been registered for the examination. However, only 65.3 per cent of the total students were declared pass.

