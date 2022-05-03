Jaipur | Jagran Education Desk: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE is expected to declare the results for board exams of classes 10th and 12th soon. Students must note that the Rajasthan Board of Education has not declared any confirmed date of results declaration yet. But, as per various media reports, the RBSE class 10th and 12 results are likely to be declared by this month or in the first week of June 2022. Students are advised to keep a tap on the official website of the board to check the results.

Once released, students can check their Rajasthan Board results for classes 10 and 12 on the official website of RBSE-- rajeduboard.Rajasthan.gov.in.. Students must also note that schools have already sent in the final scores of the student to the Rajasthan Board and results can be expected anytime soon. RBSE Board Result 2022 Evaluation Criteria have already been released by the board on its official website.

Steps to check RBSE Class 10th, 12th Board exam result 2022, here:

Step 1- First visit the official website of the Rajasthan Board at - rajresults.nic.in

Step 2- Then on the home page of the website, click on the link that reads 'RBSE results for 2022' as per your class.

Step 3- After that, you will be asked to enter the roll number and fill in the captcha code in the given space.

Step 4- After filling in the asked credentials, click the “Submit” button.

Step 5- Once you do that, your class 10th and 12th RBSE Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6- Download and take a printout of the result for future references.

More than 20 lakh students are awaiting their results. This year, the Rajasthan Board conducted the intermediate and high school exams from March 24 to April 26.

Last year, the Rajasthan Board announced the results of class 10 in the last week of July. Out of the total students who appeared for the board exam, as many as 80.63 per cent of students passed the RBSE class 10 exam. For class 12, the pass percentage from the science stream was 91.96 per cent and for the commerce stream, it was 94.49 per cent while 90.70 per cent students of the arts stream students cleared it.

Posted By: Ashita Singh