The Rajasthan Board of School Education (RBSE) is expected to declare the class 10, 12 results 2022 by the first week of June. According to the state education minister Govind Singh Dotasra, the results will 'soon' be announced. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website regarding result declaration. Once the results are out, students can check and download their results from the official website -- rajresults.nic.in

Meanwhile, as per a media report, the education board may declare the class 10, 12 results on June 4. However, the Rajasthan board is yet to make an official announcement regarding the date and time of the result declaration. Talking about the numbers, then over 20 lakh students are waiting for the RBSE 10th, 12th board results.

As per the board officials, a lot of students appeared for the exam, due to which the evaluation process is taking time, and the results for both 10th, 12th could likely be announced separately. Once the evaluation process is completed, the board will declare the class 10, 12 results.

On the other hand, as per the information given by the Rajasthan education board, in the first week of June, an official meeting will take place in order to decide the date and time for the result declaration of classes 5th, 8th, 10, and 12th.

Passing Criteria for RBSE results 2022:

In order to clear the RBSE exam, students need to score at least 33 per cent of marks in each subject.

RBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: Websites to check

- rajresults.nic.in

— rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

— rajasthan.indiaresults.com

— rbse.org

How to check RBSE Class 10, 12 Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website --- rbse.org

Step 2: On the Board Result 2022 homepage, Students will find the link that reads 'RBSE 10th result and the RBSE 12th result' -- click on that

Step 3: Now, a new page will open where students have to enter their roll number and click on submit

Step 4: The RBSE Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the results for future use.

