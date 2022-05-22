New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to announce the result for classes 10th and 12th Board exams soon. As per media reports, the RBSE is likely to declare the results of the class 10th and 12th Board exams 2022 on Monday, May 23. Once released, candidates can check the results on the official website of the Board (rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in).

According to reports, the marking for Rajasthan Class 12 exam 2022 has almost been completed. While the Class 12 science, arts, and commerce exam results 2022 will be announced in May, the Class 10th exam might be announced in June.

Here's a look at how candidates can check their results online:

1. Visit the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. Click on the link that states the Class 10 or Class 12 Board Exam Result on the homepage.

3. Enter Roll Number and other details correctly to log in.

4. Click on submit after filling in all the details.

5. The RBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

6. Download the result from the website and take a printout.

Over 20 lakh students appeared for the class 10, and 12 exams 2022 which was concluded on April 26. Students need to at least score 33 percent in Classes 10 and 12 to be promoted to the next class. As many as 20 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 and 12 exams.

Meanwhile, last year, the RBSE Result 2022 for classes 10 and 12 was declared in July. The pass percentage for Class 10 was 80.63. The pass percentage for Class 12 was 91.96 percent for the science stream, 94.49 percent for commerce, and 90.70 percent for arts.

Candidates are requested to keep checking the official website for all the details on the result declaration and download process.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha