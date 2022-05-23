Jaipur | Jagran Education Desk: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE is expected to release the results of Rajasthan Board classes 10th and 12th soon. As per the latest reports on the same, Rajasthan Board will likely declare the RBSE Class 12th results on May 23rd -- Monday. Reportedly, officials are expected to confirm the RBSE Results 2022 Date on Monday. Reports have also suggested that the RBSE 12th Results for the Arts, Commerce and Science streams may be released together this year. As per other media reports, Class 10th and 12th exam results will be announced separately like in previous years and an official confirmation on the same can be expected soon.

Once released, students who appeared for the exams will be able to check their scorecards using their roll numbers and names mentioned on their hall tickets. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Board exams for 2022 were conducted from March 24th to April 26th this year. Students can check their respective Rajasthan Board Class 10th and 12th results rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

Important details on RBSE Class 10th and 12th Result 2022:

Qualifying status

Class and Board name

Date of Birth

Subjects with their subject codes

Name

Total marks obtained

Roll number

Subject-wise marks obtained in theory as well as practical

Registration Number of the Students

Here's how to check Rajasthan Board Class 10th and 12th Result 2022:

Visit the official website, rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link of the Rajasthan Board 12th or Class 10th Class result 2022 of the respective stream.

Enter the roll number and press the ‘submit’ button.

RBSE class 10th or 12th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download your Rajasthan class result 2022 and keep it safe for future use.

How to Check RBSE Class 10th and 12th Results via SMS?

Students can also check their results via SMS. To get Rajasthan Board Class 12th and 10th Results on phone. Follow the steps mentioned below.

For Class 10th results, type RJ10 <Space> ROLL Number- Send it to 5676750 / 56263

For 12th Arts stream, type RJ12A <Space> ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 5676750 / 56263

For 12th Science stream, type RJ12S <Space> ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 5676750 / 56263

For 12th Commerce stream, type RJ12C <Space> ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 5676750 / 56263

Posted By: Ashita Singh