Jaipur | Jagran Education Desk: In an important development for lakhs of students across the state, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will likely declare the state board exam results for classes 10 and 12 by the end of this month as schools have uploaded the updated marks of secondary and senior secondary candidates.

However, the schools affiliated with the Rajasthan Board are yet to complete the process of uploading the marks of candidates of the vocational stream. Once that process is completed, the Rajasthan Board will declare the class 10 and 12 board exam results at its official website rajresults.nic.in.

"We have asked the schools to submit the student’s marks as per the defined evaluation criteria. After receiving the marks, the result will be computed and declared any time before July 31," the Rajasthan Board had said earlier in a statement.

How can the candidates check their Rajasthan Board class 10 and 12 results online?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Board at rajresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Class 10 students should click on the link -- Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2021. Class 12 students, meanwhile, can click on Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2021.

Step 3: The candidates are now required to enter their roll numbers and other details asked by the website.

Step 4: The class 10th and 12th results will appear on the screen. The candidates should download it and save a printout for future reference.

RBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 Evaluation Criteria:

The Rajasthan Board was also forced to cancel class 10 and 12 board exams following the massive spike in COVID-19 cases. Later, it said that the class 10 results will be declared as per the candidates' performance in classes 8, 9 and 10. As per the evaluation criteria, class 8 marks have a weightage of 45 per cent, class 9 has a weightage of 25 per cent and class 10 has a weightage of 10 per cent.

Similarly, class 12 marks would be calculated on candidates' performance in classes 10, 11 and 12. Class 10 marks have a weightage of 45 per cent, class 11 has a weightage of 20 per cent and class 12 has a weightage of 20 per cent.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma