RBI Result 2020: RBI releases Grade B Officer recruitment result at rbi.org.in; check steps to download

RBI Result 2020: The Reserve Bank of India Services Board released the final result for the recruitment of Grade B Officer posts. Know how to check result and other details.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Reserve Bank of India Services Board on Monday released the final result for the recruitment of Grade B Officer posts during the selection process under various phases. The candidates who have appeared for the exam can see their result at rbi.org.in or on the result portal- result.rbi.org.in. Alternatively, students can also easily access their RBI Grade B Officer Recruitment Results 2020 on jagranjosh.com. Read on to know how to check the result for Grade B Officer Recruitment online.

How to download Score Card

Step-1: Visit the official website of RBI i.e, rbi.org.in

Step-2: Click on ‘RBI Results 2020’ at the top of the page

Step-3: Click on ‘Scorecard/Result’, written on a page timeline

Step-4: The candidate will be redirected to the Result link

Step-5: Key in the details to sign in.

Step 6: Select the college from the drop-down list

Step-7: Enter the application number.

Step-8: Key in the password and enter the security pin.

Step-9: Click on the ‘Sign In’ button

Step-10: The RBI Grade B Officer scorecard will be displayed on your screen

Step-11: Download the result and save it for future reference.

Along with the results, the Board has also released the list of selected candidates in the General, Department of Economics and Policy Research (DEPR) and Department of Statistics and Information Management (DSIM) departments. Those candidates who had appeared in the interview round of RBI Grade B Recruitment 2019 (Advertisement No. 1A / 2019-20), can check the results on the official website.

According to the notice issued by the Reserve Bank of India Services Board, the cut-off marks will be released in 15 days, it is expected December 3, 2020. The cut-off will be based on the category, phase 2 exam and interview. The board has issued the notice for recruitment of 199 Grade B Officers posts in September 2020.

