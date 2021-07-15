RBI Grade B Recruitment 2021: Candidates, who have qualified for the written exam, can check the interview schedule at the official website of the RBI at rbi.org.in.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday released the interview schedule for RBI Grade B 2021 candidates. Candidates, who have qualified for the written exam, can check the interview schedule at the official website of the RBI at rbi.org.in.

In its official notification, the RBI said that the interviews for officers in Grade B DR (General) will begin from August 2. On other other hand, it said that interviews for officers in Grade B DR (DEPR-DSIM) will begin from August 30.

It is important to mention here that all interviews will be conducted by the RBI in an online mode in wake of the COVID-19 crisis in the country. The candidates must have their original documents like biodata, affidavit and certificates and their self-attested photocopies.

The RBI had conducted the paper I Grade B recruitment exam on March 6. Later, it conducted the paper II and III exams on March 31. The result for paper I was declared on May 4 while the result for paper II and III was released on May 31.

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2021 eligibility criteria:

The application process for RBI Grade B Recruitment 2021, which was aimed at filling 322 Grade B posts, began on January 28 this year and continued till February 15. It had said that candidates, who have scored over 60 per cent marks in their class 10 and 12 exams and have a Bachelor's Degree, can apply for the post.

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2021 salary and other incentives:

The RBI will provide a monthly salary of Rs 35,150 to candidates selected under its Grade B Recruitment drive. The candidates will also get other incentives like Dearness Allowance, Local Allowance, House Rent Family allowance and Grade Allowance as per the central government guidelines.

