New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Reserve Bank India, RBI Admit card 2021-22 for the recruitment exam for Architect in Grade A and various other posts has been released on Friday, February 18th. Those who have registered for the recruitment exams of various posts to be held on March 6, 2022, can access this admit card.

Candidates can check their admit cards from the official website - rbi.org.in and download them. Candidates must note that the Roll Number, Password, date, time, and venue address of the examination will be mentioned in the Admission Letter. Check the step-by-step process for downloading the RBI Admit card 2021-22 here:

RBI Admit Card 2021-22: How to download

Step 1 - visit the official website of Reserve Bank of India – rbi.org.in.

Step 2 - On the Homepage, go to the 'Vacancies' section and then click on the tab for admit card.

Step 3 - Enter your Registration Number and Password to login.

Step 4 - Your RBI Exam Admit Card 2021-22 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5- Download and print a copy for future references.

Candidates are further advised to check the details on the admit card carefully. In case of any discrepancy, please report it to the exam conducting body at the earliest to avoid any problems.

For the exams on March 6, candidates must bring their admit cards to the RBI exam centers. No candidates will be given entry in the exam room without RBI Admit card 2021-22. Furthermore students are advised to keep a regular check on the official website of RBI for the latest updates on exams.

Posted By: Ashita Singh