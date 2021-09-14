As per the new syllabus introduced under NEP 2020, 'Applied Philosphy of Shri Ramcharitmanas' has been introduced as an optional subject in the Humanities stream.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Madhya Pradesh government has decided to include the epics of Ramayana, Ramcharitmanas and Mahabharat in the Engineering syllabus for the first-year graduate students, as per New Education Policy, 2020.

Speaking on this decision, Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav said, "Whoever wants to learn about Lord Ram's character & contemporary works can do so in engineering courses." He further added, Teachers of our study board have prepared the syllabus under the NEP 2020... If we can bring our glorious history forward, no one should have any issue with it."

As per the new syllabus introduced under NEP 2020, 'Applied Philosphy of Shri Ramcharitmanas' has been introduced as an optional subject in the Humanities stream. Chapters of APSR will include topics like Spirituality and Religion in root sources of Indian culture; Four ages in Vedas, Upanishads and Puranas; Difference between Ramayana and Shri Ramcharitmans; and Incarnation of Divine Existence.

Mahabharat by C Rajagopalchari has been included in the first-year engineering syllabus, besides this, the state government has also introduced Yoga and meditation as the third foundation course. Also, students will be taught Lord Ram's engineering qualities through the topic 'Construction of the Ram Setu bridge'.

“We learn a lot from Ramcharitmanas and Mahabharata. The students will bring inspiration from it to live a life with dignity and values. Now, we just don’t want to educate the students but we want to develop them as great human beings,” Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav said.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the first states to introduce NEP 2020 in the school as well as in the college syllabus. Meanwhile, the state schools and colleges will resume physical classes after a year of closure due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The classes will resume from tomorrow, September 15 with 50 per cent strength.

