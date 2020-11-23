Rajasthan University BA part 3 Result 2020 Declared: Students who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official websites of the Rajasthan University - uniraj.ac.in, result.uniraj.ac.in.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Rajasthan University BA part 3 Result 2020: The Rajasthan University (RU) has released the Bachelor of Arts, BA part 3 result 2020. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official websites of the Rajasthan University - uniraj.ac.in, result.uniraj.ac.in.

Easy steps to check Rajasthan University BA Part 3 Exam Results 2020

Go to RU official portal www.uniraj.ac.in/result.uniraj.ac.in

Click BA Results link

Search BA Part 3 Results

Click on BA part 3rd year Result 2020

Enter your Roll Number

Click on Submit Button

View your results and take a print out for further reference

The exams were held between July and September after being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Commerce College, Maharani College, Maharaja College, University Rajasthan College, Department of European Language, Centre for Jain Studies and Department of Library & Information Science operate under the University of Rajasthan.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma