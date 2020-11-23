Rajasthan University BA part 3 result 2020 declared; easy steps to check here
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Rajasthan University BA part 3 Result 2020: The Rajasthan University (RU) has released the Bachelor of Arts, BA part 3 result 2020. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official websites of the Rajasthan University - uniraj.ac.in, result.uniraj.ac.in.
Easy steps to check Rajasthan University BA Part 3 Exam Results 2020
- Go to RU official portal www.uniraj.ac.in/result.uniraj.ac.in
- Click BA Results link
- Search BA Part 3 Results
- Click on BA part 3rd year Result 2020
- Enter your Roll Number
- Click on Submit Button
- View your results and take a print out for further reference
The exams were held between July and September after being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Commerce College, Maharani College, Maharaja College, University Rajasthan College, Department of European Language, Centre for Jain Studies and Department of Library & Information Science operate under the University of Rajasthan.
Posted By: Shashikant Sharma