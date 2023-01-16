Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2023: Registration Process For 9712 Assistant Teachers From January 31; Check Details

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan on Monday released the exam notification for Teacher Recruitment 2023. The registration process will commence from January 31. The State Government aims to fill 9,712 vacant posts for Assistant Teachers across the state through the recruitment drive. Candidates can apply at– sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

राज्य सरकार की महत्वपूर्ण फ्लैगशिप योजना के तहत संचालित किए जा रहे महात्मा गांधी राजकीय विद्यालयों (अंग्रेजी माध्यम) के विद्यार्थियों को अंग्रेजी माध्यम में अध्ययन की बेहतर सुविधा उपलब्ध करवाने हेतु की गई बजट घोषणा के क्रम में सहायक अध्यापक लेवल प्रथम के 7140 तथा सहायक pic.twitter.com/dgwIGpfNtW — Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla (@DrBDKallaINC) January 15, 2023

The online application fee for the Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment will be Rs 100 for candidates from the general and unreserved categories. Candidates from the SC, ST, PwD, and Economically Weaker section categories will have to pay a fee of Rs 70.

Candidates who are between 21 to 40 years of age and have done Diploma in Elementary Education plus eligibility of REET Level I with minimum marks can apply for Level 1 recruitment whereas for Level 2 candidates need a Bachelor of Education plus minimum marks in Educational Qualification with REET Level-2 eligibility.

Candidates must note that those residing permanently in Rajasthan are eligible to apply. Outsiders can’t apply for these contractual teachers' posts. Rajasthan Contractual Teacher Recruitment 2023 is out for 9716 vacancies for the post of Assistant Teacher Level I and Assistant Teacher Level II on Contractual basis for Mahatma Gandhi Government School (English Medium).

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2023: Assistant Teacher Vacancy in TSP Areas

Assistant Teacher, Level 1– 470 vacant posts

Assistant Teacher, Level 2 (English)-- 67 vacant posts

Assistant Teacher, Level 2 (Mathematics)-- 67 vacant posts

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2023: Assistant Teacher Vacancy in Non-TSP Areas

Assistant Teacher, Level 1– 6,670 Vacant Posts

Assistant Teacher, Level 2 (English)-- 1,219 vacant posts

Assistant Teacher, Level 2 (Mathematics)-- 1,219 vacant posts