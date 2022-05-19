New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has issued a notification for the recruitment for the post of Sr. Teacher in the state educational institutes. The commission is recruiting for 417 vaccines in various disciplines. These include Sanskrit, Hindi, English, Social Science, Maths and Science. Interested candidates can apply for RPSC Sr. Teacher Recruitment 2022 starting May 23. The last date to apply for RPSC Sr. Teacher Recruitment 2022 is June 21, 2022. Candidates can apply for the exam by visiting the official website of RPSC at - https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

How to apply for Rajasthan Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022

For online application, the candidates can apply for the respective post by registering themselves on the official website of the Commission -- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

They can also apply by registering directly on the Rajasthan Government's SSO portal -- sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Visit either of the website and login

Then fill 'One Time Registration (OTR)' available on the Recruitment Portal

After OTR, add your details

Then pay the application fee

Rajasthan Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022: Fee

Candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 500 online for applying for the recruitment exam

Eligibility Criteria for Rajasthan Senior Teacher Recruitment

For Senior Teacher posts in Sanskrit subject, candidates must have passed Shastri or any other equivalent examination in Sanskrit and must have passed Degree or Diploma in Education in Shiksha Shastri or Education.

For Hindi, English and Mathematics subjects, candidates should have passed Graduation with relevant subject and passed Degree or Diploma in Education.

For Science subjects Graduation with two related subjects and Degree or Diploma in Education.

Age limit for Rajasthan Senior Teacher Recruitment

Candidates' age should not be less than 18 years and not more than 40 years as on 1st July 2022 for all posts.

