New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Rajasthan government has allowed the resumption of offline classes for students of classes 1 to 8 in a phased manner. According to the order issued on Friday, the government has given permission to reopen schools for classes 6 to 8 from 20 September. Whereas students who are studying in classes 1 to 5 can start their offline classes from 27 September.



The order further said that all the classes will function at 50 per cent of the seating capacity and necessary Covid protocols should be maintained. In order to attend the offline classes, students have to bring a consent letter from their parents.



Earlier, the government granted permission for the reopening of colleges, universities, coaching classes, and schools for students who are in classes 9t to 12. Apart from this, the state government also said that all the teaching, as well as non-teaching staff of the school, should have taken at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine 14 days prior to the reopening.



Even though the offline classes are resuming, students still have to attend the online classes. The Rajasthan government also permitted cinema halls, theatres, and multiplexes to run on 100 per cent capacity from 9 am till 10 pm, only those who have received at least one jab.



The government has also allowed gyms and yoga centres to operate from 6 am till 10 pm for only those who have taken their first dose. Meanwhile, the government has imposed the same vaccination rule on swimming pools that can open from 20 September. The night curfew in the state will continue from 11 pm to 5 am

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen