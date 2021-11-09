New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Rajasthan Government has announced to re-open schools and colleges from November 15. Both government, as well as private educational institutions, would reopen in the state with 100 percent capacity from Monday. The decision to resume the offline classes was taken by the government keeping the declining cases of COVID-19 in mind.

According to the notice issued by the government, all the coaching institutes of the state will also be able to operate with 100 percent capacity from November 15 with the mandatory requirement of both doses of Covid vaccine for their academic and non-teaching staff.

Currently the classroom activities are being conducted with 50 per cent capacity at present. but from November 15 for classes 1 to 12, the activities will be held with full capacity.

Previously, the state has issued that the consent of parents is necessary for students to attend schools. The guidelines have been issued by Home Department Principal Secretary Abhay Kumar and he has stated that proper COVID-19 guidelines such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and others should be taken care of while opening the institutes.

Earlier, the Rajasthan government cancelled the vacations for Diwali and only allowed gazetted holidays. The decision was taken due to the closure of schools because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rajasthan Government started offline classes for students of 6th to 8th from 20th September 2021 and school activity for Class 1 to 5 resumed from 27th September with 50 percent. capacity. The state government had started classes for students of 9 to 12 from 1st September.





Posted By: Ashita Singh