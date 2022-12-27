Rajasthan RPSC Paper Leak: BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena Accuses RPSC Officials Of Leaking Paper

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena on Tuesday accused top officials of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) of leaking senior teacher recruitment exam paper in Rajasthan. Meena said the RPSC staff had given the paper to accused coaching institute owner Suresh Dhaka, and Bhupendra 15 days in advance, and hence a CBI probe should be ordered in the case.

Meena alleged that the RPSC staff had given the question paper to Suresh Dhaka. “It is clear that the paper is not linked to the printing press. Rather the moderator of RPSC has leaked the paper. I have the name of that person also, by whom the paper was given to Suresh and his companions. But due to the investigation being affected, I cannot reveal his name at the moment. But I am not going to spare any guilty”, he said in the press conference quoted by news agency IANS.

“Suresh Dhaka has been running coaching in Jaipur for a long time. Even before this, he was involved in the incidents of rigging and paper leak in the recruitment examination. But due to his influence, no action was taken against him by the police administration due to which his confidence went up. After this, he along with his associates prepared a complete gang that includes many government employees and unemployed youth. Suresh Dhaka should be arrested as soon as possible so that the real gang gets busted” he added.

“Soon after the paper was leaked in Udaipur, it was also passed to students in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dausa, and Kota. In such a situation, the entire recruitment examination should be cancelled and the matter should be investigated by the CBI” further added.