Rajasthan Pre DElEd 2022: Results To Be Declared Today At panjiyakpredeked.in; Here's How To Check

RAJASTHAN Pre Diploma in Elementary Education Entrance Examination (PRE DEIEd) result will be declared on Tuesday (November 1) in the afternoon. Department of Elementary Education, Rajashthan (DEIEd) conducted the Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC Pre DELEd) exam for admission to 25,000 seats offered by 372 DEIEd colleges across the state. Candidates can check their results on the official website-- panjiyakpredeked.in.

The Rajasthan Pre DEIEd exam 2022 question paper contained 200 MCQ-type questions and each question was of 3 marks and there was no negative marking in the exam. This year 5,99,294 candidates appeared in the examination.

Candidates have to secure 50 per cent marks to clear the exam and reserve categories candidates have to secure 45 per cent marks. Further, the department of Elementary Education will release a merit list and the candidates will have to appear for counselling.

Rajasthan Pre DELED Exam 2022 Result: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- panjiyakpredeled.in

Step 2: Now, click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3: Candidates have to fill in their credentials details

Step 4: Now, the Rajasthan Pre DELEd exam result will display on the screen

Note: Save and take the printout for future reference.