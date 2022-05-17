Jaipur | Jagran Education Desk: Rajasthan Police Constable 2022 paper has been cancelled because a paper on the Police Constable Recruitment was leaked, police said on Tuesday. The Rajasthan Paper cancellation will affect more than 2.5 lakh candidates.

The paper was leaked shortly before the second shift of the exam on May 14. Its screenshot was taken and leaked from an exam center in Jhotwara town.

According to the police headquarters, during the second shift of the examination on May 14, the envelope of the paper was opened before time by the centre superintendent of Diwakar Public School, Jaipur.

The paper on this shift will be conducted again. The decision was taken on Monday, police said. A case has also been registered in connection with the paper leak, they added.

Rajasthan Police had conducted the written examination for the post of constable from May 13 to May 16. Around 11,53 lakh candidates were sitting for the Rajasthan Police Constable 2022 Exam. This exam was conducted for 4388 total posts. The attendance in the exam was recorded at 61.25 per cent.

Meanwhile, after the BPSC 67th Prelims leak, the Rajasthan Police Constable 2022 paper leak is another incident. Nearly 15 lakh candidates have reportedly appeared for this Raj Police exam. The recruitment will be done to nearly 4,000 vacancies.

Posted By: Ashita Singh