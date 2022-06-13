New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Agriculture University, Jodhpur, has released the Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test, JET 2022 Admit cards. Students who registered for the Undergraduate entrance examination can check and download their admit card from the official website -- jetauj2022.com

In order to log in to the portal, students will need their credentials such as application number and date of birth. Further, the education body has also given the date of examination. The education body will conduct the exam on June 19, 2022, Sunday in various test centers across the state.

Students should also note that admit card is an important document, and without it, people will not be allowed to enter the examination hall. If you have also registered for the exam and want to check and download your admit card, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

Rajasthan JET Admit card 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official page of the education board -- jetauj2022.com

Step 2: Now, on the homepage of the website, students will find the login tab -- Click on that

Step 3: A new login window would open

Step 4: Now, students need to enter the asked credentials including the Registration number and password

Step 5: Submit details, and your JET admit card would appear on the screen

Step 6: Now check and download the results

NOTE: Take a printout for future use

Also, once the admit card is downloaded, candidates are advised to check their name, roll number, and other details carefully. If in case they face any error, students can connect to the respective officials.

As per the schedule given by the Rajasthan JET 2022, the exam OMR answer key would release on June 24, 2022. Further, candidates will have the facility to raise objections on the Answer key on or before June 27, 2022.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen