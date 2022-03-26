Jaipur/New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Rajasthan state Assembly on Thursday passed a bill to deter the use of unfair means in public examinations. The proposed law, known as Rajasthan Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Bill, 2022, aims to ensure that the pattern of examination leaks is broken in the state. The Bill will become a law once signed by the governor.

What is Rajasthan’s anti-cheating law?

Under the law, “No person, who is entrusted or engaged with any work pertaining to public examination shall, except where he is permitted by virtue of his duties so to do, directly or indirectly divulge or cause to be divulged or make known to any other person any information or part thereof which has come to his knowledge by virtue of the work being so entrusted to him.”

According to the law, no other place other than the examination centre can be used for the purpose of holding public examinations.

As per the law, whenever an offence is committed by Management or Institution or Limited Liability Partnership or others, every person who was in charge at the time the offence was committed shall be deemed to be guilty of the offence.

All offences under this Act, will be cognisable, non-bailable and non–compoundable.

Any examinee using unfair means will attract imprisonment of up to three years and a fine of not less than Rs 1 lakh. In case of default of payment of fine, the examinee shall also be liable to be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term of nine months.

“An examinee who has been convicted of an offence under the provision of this Act shall be debarred from taking any public examination for a period of two years,” the Act says.

The Act says the investigating officer can confiscate or attach the properties of the accused after obtaining prior permission from the state government.

“Where it is not practicable to seize such property, make an order of attachment directing that such property shall not be transferred or otherwise dealt with except with the prior permission of the officer making such order or, as the case may be, the Designated Court and a copy of such order shall be served on the person concerned,” it adds.

According to the law, it, however, will be open to the Court to either confirm or revoke the order of seizure or attachment of property.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma