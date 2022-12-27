Rajasthan CET Graduate Level Admit Card Date Released; Check Exam Guidelines, Pattern And Other Details

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) on Tuesday released the date of admit card. The admit card will be available for download from December 30 onwards. The exam will be conducted on January 8 and 9 next year. Candidates can check the schedule at– rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB CET 2022 exam for Graduate-level tests will be held in two sessions including 9:00 am to 12 noon and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The recruitment will be conducted for 3 thousand vacant posts in various departments of the Government of Rajasthan including Patwari, Supervisor, Junior Accountant, and Platoon Commander.

The RSMSSB also released the exam guidelines along with the exam and admit card date. According to the official notification, candidates have to paste their recent photograph on the admit card and also carry one photo ID proof along with it. Aspirants have to reach the exam center 1.5 hours before the commencing of the examination. Gate will be closed 1 hour before the start of timing. Candidates must follow the instructions related to social distancing to avoid Covid 19. It is mandatory to wear a mask at the examination center.

According to the previous trends, all questions will be objective type based and the marking scheme of the written exam will be awarded 2 marks for each correct answer. While there is no negative marking for wrong answer.

RSMSSB CET Graduate Level Admit Card: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Candidates have to click on get admit card

Step 3: When available candidates can click on CET Graduate level admit card link

Step 4: Enter your application number, date of birth and then submit

Step 5: Now the RSMSSB CET Graduate admit card will appear on the screen

Note: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference