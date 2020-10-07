Rajasthan BSTC Results 2020 DECLARED: The examination was held at various centres across the state on August 31, via online mode, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan on Wednesday declared the results for the BSTC Pre D.El.Ed examinations 2020 on its official website at predeled.org.

Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dostara announced the Pre D.El.Ed examinations 2020 results today. The examination was held at various centres across the state on August 31, via online mode, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Courses (BSTC) exam was conducted to fill the vacancies for teachers across the state of Rajasthan. The counselling registration would begin next week and candidates would require Class 10, 12 mark sheets, date of birth certificate and passport size photograph.

How to check Rajasthan Pre D. El. Ed. Results 2020:

Log in to the official website at predeled.org

Click on the link to check Rajasthan Pre D. El. Ed. Results

Fill your credentials on the new screen and login

The Rajasthan Pre D. El. Ed. Results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

You can download the results and can also take a print out for future references

Posted By: Talib Khan