New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer, RBSE Ajmer is expected to announce class 8th and 5th results today (March 25). Students studying in class 5th and 8th are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education board. Once the results are released, students can check and download the results from the official website of the Rajasthan board -- rajasthan.gov.in

As per media reports, the education board is likely to announce class 5th and 8th results today (May 25). While talking about numbers, then more than 25 lakh students appeared for the exam and now eagerly waiting for their results to be declared. Apart from that, this year the education body is expected to announce both class 5th and 8th results simultaneously. Once released, the results would be made available on rajeduboard,rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan board conducted Class 5th Board exams from April 27 to May 17, 2022, whereas the class 8 board exams took place from April 17, 2022, to May 17, 2022.

If you have also appeared for the exam and want to download your results (once out), then here's how you can do it by following this step-wise guide.

Rajasthan Ajmer Board Result 2022 - How to check RBSE 8th, 5th Result 2022

Step 1: Go to the official website -- rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Students will find the link that reads "Rajasthan Class 5th Result" or "Rajasthan Class 8th Result" on the homepage of the website

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their roll number, date of birth, and other credentials

Step 4:The RBSE Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download the results and take a printout of it for future use.

The Rajasthan education board is yet to give an official confirmation regarding the declaration of results. Based on media reports, the education board is likely to announce class 5th, 8th results around 3 PM

Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website regarding the result declaration.

