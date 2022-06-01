New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE ) on Wednesday announced the RBSE 12th Result 2022. Wait for the Students who appeared in the class 12 exams are finally over. Now, students can check and download their results from the official website -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Students should note that the education body only announced the Science and Commerce results. The Rajasthan board announced the results at 2 PM today. Meanwhile, over 20 lakh candidates appeared for the class 10, 12 examinations from March 24 to April 26. On the other hand, in the science and commerce stream around 2.5 lakh, students appeared for the exam.

Students can check and download them from the official website of the Rajasthan board rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The results may also be available on rajresults.nic.in.

In order to check the results, students will need their roll numbers in order to log in.

If you also appeared for the RBSE class 12 exam and want to check your results (once released), then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

RBSE Class 12th Science, Commerce result 2022: How to check results

Step 1: Go to the official website -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link that reads 'Class 12 Science or Commerce' -- click on that

Step 3: Enter your roll number, and other details

Step 4: Click on submit, and the RBSE class 12, science, and commerce results will be displayed in front of you.

RBSE Class 12th Science, Commerce results 2022 date, time

The Rajasthan Board announced the class 12 Science and Commerce results on June 1 at 2 PM.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen