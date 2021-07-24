Rajasthan Board class 12 result 2021: The result will be first announced by state Education Minister Govind Dostara at the press conference after which it will be made available for students on the website.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is all set to declare Class 12 Result 2021 today. The Rajasthan Board will announce the RBSE Class 12 result at 4 pm at the official website--rajresults.nic.in. This year, the state board will declare the results of all streams Science, Commerce and Arts at the same time. The result will be first announced by state Education Minister Govind Dostara at the press conference after which it will be made available for students on the website.

RBSE Class 12 Result 2021: List of websites

Students can check their scorecard on the below websites:

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

How to check RBSE Class 12 Result 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan Board-- rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Class 12 Result 2021 link

Step 3: Enter login credentials such as roll number, date of birth, etc.

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: RBSE Class 12 Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference

RBSE Class 12 Result 2021: Evaluation Criteria

Since the Rajasthan Class 12 Board Exam 2021 was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state, the state board has planned an evaluation scheme to mark the students. This year over 9 lakh students registered for the board exam. The class 12 students will be marked based on their past performances--40 per cent to class 10 final result, 20 per cent to class 11 final result and class 12 internal assessment, while the remaining 20 per cent will be decided by the schools.

Last year, the overall pass percentage among the Arts Stream was 93.10 per cent, while in Science Stream, it was 91.96 per cent.

Class 12 Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the Rajasthan Board or English Jagran for the latest updates on RBSE Class 12 Result 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv