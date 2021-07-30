Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2021: A total of 12,14,512 students registered for BSER Class 10 Result 2021, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is all set to declare RBSE Class 10 Result 2021 today, July 30, 2021. The Rajasthan Board Chairman DP Jaroli will announce the Class 10 result at 4 pm at the press conference, after which it will be made available on the official website-- rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the official notice, a total of 12,14,512 students registered for BSER Class 10 Result 2021, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state. In addition to this, the board will also release BSER Class 10 Vocational Result 2021 for 48,843 students, Varishtha Upadhyay Results for 3823 and Praveshika Pariksha Results in 2021 for 8355.

How to check RSEB Class 10 Result 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official site of Rajasthan Board- rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Class 10 Result 2021 link

Step 3: Enter login credentials like roll number and date of birth.



Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: Class 10 Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future references.

Students who will not be satisfied with their results can appear for offline exams once the pandemic situation gets better. The details regarding the same will be announced once the RBSE Class 10 result is declared.

RBSE Class 10 Result: Evaluation Criteria

The Class 10 students will be evaluated on the basis of assessment criteria released by the Rajasthan Board. As per the criteria, the students will be marked based on their past performance in classes 8, 9 and 10.

Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website or English Jagran for the latest updates on RBSE Class 10 Result 2021.

