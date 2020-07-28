Rajasthan RBSE 10th Results 2020 DECLARED: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on Tuesday declared the class 10th board exam results 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on Tuesday declared the class 10th board exam results 2020. Over 11 lakh students, waiting for the results can check their scorecard on the official website of RBSE at rajresults.nic.in. The students can also check their results at Jagran Josh.

Out of the total 11 lakh students, who have appeared for the class 10th board exams this year, 80.63 per cent or 9,29,045 of the total students cleared the board exams. The girls have outperformed the boys this year also. As per the details shared by Board officials the overall pass percentage among girl students is reported at 81.41% as compared to the success ratio among the boys, which stands at 80.63%.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has decided not to release the merit list this year due to the coronavirus crisis in the country, due to which the exams, as well as the results, were delayed. Last year the RBSE had declared the class 10th exam results in June.

Here are the LIVE Updates of RBSE Class 10th Board Exam Results 2020:

4:25 pm: The board has decided not to declare the merit list this year due to coronavirus crisis.

4:15 pm: Girls have again outscored boys. This year the pass percentage of girls is 81.41% and that of boys is 80.63%

4:07 pm: Out of the total 11 lakh students who had taken the exam, 80.63% have passed the class 10th board exams.

Step 1) Log on to the official website for the Rajasthan board (rajresults.nic.in)

Step 2) Click on the link for Results on rajresults.nic.in

Step 3) Click on the ‘class 10th results’ link

Step 4) Enter your roll number and click on submit

Step 5) The results will be displayed on your screens. You can download it, and also take a print out for future references.

4:05 pm: The students waiting for the results can check their results at rajresults.nic.in

4:00 pm: Rajasthan board declares class 10th board exam results.

3:45 pm: If the official website crashes, students can check their results at Jagran Josh. The results can also be checked at indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

3:30 pm: Students who wish to apply for scrutiny can apply online.

Rs 300 per subject without late fee

Rs. 600 per subject with last fee

3:15 pm: Here are the steps following which the students can check their class 10th board exam results on the official website of RBSE:

Step 1) Log on to the official website for the Rajasthan board (rajresults.nic.in)

Step 2) Click on the link for Results on rajresults.nic.in

Step 3) Click on the ‘class 10th results’ link

Step 4) Enter your roll number and click on submit

Step 5) The results will be displayed on your screens. You can download it, and also take a print out for future references.

3:00 pm: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) class 10th board exams were scheduled from March 14 to March 27, however, the board postponed some exams due to the coronavirus-mandated lockdown in the country. The remaining papers, were then conducted later from June 27 to June 30.

2:45 pm: In the year 2019, the pass percentage for boys was 79.45% and that for girls the pass percentage was 80.35

2:30: pm: The RBSE had declared the class 12th board exam results earlier this month. The Science stream results were declared on July 8, in which a total of 91.96 per cent students cleared the exams, while the results for commerce stream exams were declared on July 13 and a total of 94.49 per cent students cleared the exams. The RBSE had declared the class 12th arts stream exam results on July 21 in which 90.70% of students passed.

2:00 pm: Last year, a total of 79.85 per cent of total students appeared cleared the class 10th board exams in Rajasthan. Of the total, 79.45 per cent of boys cleared the exams, while the pass percentage of girls was recorded at 80.35 per cent.

Posted By: Talib Khan