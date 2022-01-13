New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: In view of the recent spike in coronavirus cases, the Rajasthan government has postponed class 12th practical Board examinations which were scheduled to start from January 17.

Rajasthan Education Minister BD Kalla on Thursday said that in the present circumstances, it is more important to protect children from the coronavirus infection than to conduct practical examinations

प्रदेश में 17 जनवरी से शुरू होने जा रही 12वीं की प्रायोगिक परीक्षाओं को आगामी आदेश तक स्थगित कर दिया गया है। बढ़ते कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण राज्य में 25 जिले रेड जोन में आ गए हैं। इन परिस्थितियों को देखते हुए तथा विशेषज्ञों की सलाह पर यह निर्णय लिया गया है। @RajGovOfficial — Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla (@DrBDKallaINC) January 13, 2022

"Practical examinations of class 12th which are going to start from January 17 in the state have been postponed till further orders. Due to the rising corona infection, 25 districts in the state have come under the Red Zone," he tweeted.

This decision has been taken in view of these circumstances and on the advice of experts, Kalla tweeted.He said the situation would be reviewed next month and further decision taken on holding the exams on fresh dates.

"In the present situation, more important than conducting practical examinations is to protect children from corona infection. Dr. Kalla said that in February, after a proper review of the circumstances, a decision would be taken regarding the conduct of practical examinations for the training of children," Dr. Kalla Tweeted in Hindi.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is all set to conduct board exams of classes 10 and 12 from March 3, 2022, as per the information provided by the State Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla.

Earlier, after a meeting, State Education Minister had announced that the exam conducting body Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education would conduct the exam under strict Covid-19 guidelines and instructions.

As per the issued guidelines of RBSE, Schools will be required to evaluate the answer sheets and upload them online to the RBSE’s official website within two days from the examination of the last batch.

It also advised schools to open a control room during now deferred practical examinations which was earlier slated to begin from Jan 17 .

Posted By: Ashita Singh