Rajasthan Board Exams: Rajasthan education board also announced that students of classes 8th, 9th, and 11th will be promoted without examinations.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on Wednesday announced postponement of Class 10 and Class 12 Board examinations in wake of the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state. The state education board also announced that students of classes 8th, 9th, and 11th will be promoted without examinations.

The decision comes soon after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) cancelled Class 10 exams and postponed Class 12 exams after a high-level meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' amid growing demands to cancel the Board exams in wake of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the country.

The move by the RBSE comes two days after it claimed that Board exams and REET will be conducted as per schedule on May 6 and June 20, respectively. The board had already released the time table for class 10th and 12th board exams. This year a total of 20 1.50 lakh students will appear in the state board examinations.

Over 2 lakh students have signed an online petition demanding cancellation of board exams and the hasthtag "cancelboardexams" has also been trending on Twitter since a week.

States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Punjab have already announced changes in plans for board exams.

Schools across the country were closed in March last year to contain the spread of COVID-19 ahead of a nationwide lockdown. Several states started reopening the schools partially from October last year, but physical classes are again being suspended in view of the exponential rise in coronavirus cases.

On Tuesday, the state had reported 5,528 new COVID-19 cases and 28 fatalities, pushing the state's infection tally to 3,75,092 and the death toll to 2,979.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said it is necessary to take strict and effective steps similar to lockdown and directed officials to form guidelines to curb the virus spread. He appealed to the people to behave as if there is a lockdown, saying the second wave of Covid-19 is more dangerous.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta