New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE)has announced the date of Rajasthan board Class 12 Result 2021. The state board is all set to declare the result on July 24, Saturday. This year, RBSE will declare the result of all three streams i.e Science, Commerce and Arts, on the same day. The RBSE Class 12 result 2021 will be first announced at the press conference by state Education Minister Govind Dostara at 4 PM after which it will be made available for students at the official website--rajresults.nic.in.

“On July 24, at 4 pm in the evening, education minister Govind Singh Dotasra will declare Class 12 Science, Comments and Arts streams results. Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education Chairman Dr D P Jaroli will be present on the occasion,” read the official notice.

How to check RBSE Class 12 Result 2021?

Step 1: Log in to the official website of Rajasthan Board--rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Senior Secondary Result 2021 link

Step 3: Enter your login credentials, such as roll number, etc.

Step 4: RBSE Class 12 Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference

This year over 9 lakh students registered for the RBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 that was cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic situation in the state.

RBSE Class 12 Result 2021: Evaluation Criteria

Rajasthan Board has decided to mark the students based on their current and past performance. 45 per cent to class 10 final result, 20 per cent to class 11 final result. In addition, Class 12 pre-board and practical marks will also be taken into consideration for Class 12 Result 2021.

Students who will not be satisfied with their marks will be given chance to appear for the Class 12 board exam in an offline mode. The exam will be conducted as soon as the COVID-19 situation gets under control in the state.

Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the Rajasthan board or English Jagran for the latest updates on RBSE Class 1 Result 2021.

